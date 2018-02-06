Kane distances himself from Real Madrid move after revealing Spurs dream

Harry Kane has revealed that he dreams of winning the Premier League with Tottenham in the club's new stadium, pouring cold water on reports that he is going to join Real Madrid.

The England striker, who scored his 100th Premier League goal in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, has long been linked with a mega move to Santiago Bernabeu.

But in a message thanking Spurs fans for their support, Kane revealed that it is his ambition to win the title with Tottenham and lift the trophy in their new stadium, which they hope will be ready in time for the start of the 2018-19 season.

He wrote in a column for The Players Tribune: "And thank you, of course, to the Tottenham fans. I dreamed of playing for Spurs since I was a boy.

"For a long time my motivation was simply to close my eyes and picture myself scoring against Arsenal in the Premier League. Done that a few times now, and it never gets old.

"But now, my motivation is a bit different. Now, I close my eyes and I picture myself lifting the Premier League trophy at our new stadium with my mates. I’d trade the next 100 goals for that feeling.

"We’ve been close the past few seasons, but there’s only one way to close the gap - and I’m afraid it’s quite a boring answer. As my dad would say, we’ve gotta keep working, keep doin’. Keep getting on with it."

The rumours linking Kane with Madrid are unlikely to go away, however, with Karim Benzema's struggles in front of goal having seen him score just once in his last nine games in all competitions.











Everton forward and former England captain Wayne Rooney, meanwhile, believes Kane is the best striker in Europe at the moment and that he may well look to leave Spurs if trophies don't arrive in the near future.

He told Sky Sports: "At the moment, he is probably the best striker in Europe. He can go where he wants to, he's that good. He is like a young Alan Shearer. He scores all different types of goals.

"The problem that Tottenham are going to have is that his motivation is goals, but his motivation is going to change from goals to trophies. And if Tottenham don't win trophies in the next year, maybe two, he is going to want to move elsewhere to win trophies.

"That is a decision he is going to have to make in the next year or two, but Tottenham have also got to make a decision - bring more players in and have a real push to win the Premier League."