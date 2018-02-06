NorthEast United FC welcome FC Pune City to the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium in Guwahati for an intriguing Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Wednesday.

Game ISL 2017-18: NorthEast United FC v FC Pune City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview NorthEast United FC v FC Pune City

Date

Wednesday, February 7

Time

8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams

Star Sports 2/HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel

Bengali TV channel

Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD

Jalsha Movies/HD



Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel

Asianet Movies/HD

Suvarna Plus/HD



TEAM NEWS

NORTHEAST UNITED FC:

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Marcinho, Halicharan Narzary

FC PUNE CITY:

Injured: Ashique Kuruniyan

Doubtful: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Emiliano Alfaro, Marcelinho

GAME PREVIEW

NorthEast United face an extremely important clash on Wednesday when FC Pune City come callng. Languishing in ninth spot in the table with just 11 points to their name from 12 games, they have to notch a win against FC Pune City if they are to harbour any slim hope of reaching the playoffs.

The Highlanders have undergone a mini renaissance under Avram Grant after a terrible start to the season. However, the damage done during the early parts of the season was a bit heavy and it will take an extraordinary run from here on for them to salvage something from the season.

NorthEast are coming from a 2-2 draw away to FC Goa on Sunday. While the result was positive, they will have had just the two days to prepare for Pune City's visit and it remains to be seen Grant adapts to the challenge.

FC Pune City, on the other hand, will be doubly determined to land a win on Wednesday, given that things are getting tight and scrappy at the top. With very little separating the second-placed team from the sixth-placed team, Pune need to ensure they manage a strong finish to the season and ensure one of the playoff spot is theirs.

The Stallions have been guilty of playing an open attacking game and such an approach saw them succumb to a 2-1 defeat to Kerala Blasters last time out, something Ranko Popovic needs to address.

Both teams have never reached the playoffs in ISL's history and Pune City have a golden chance to take a huge step towards changing that piece of history.

Will they be able to replicate their 5-0 win from the reverse fixture or will NorthEast gain a measure of revenge and keep their season alive?