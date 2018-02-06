News

ISL 2017-18: NorthEast United FC v FC Pune City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Goal.com
Goal.com /

NorthEast United FC welcome FC Pune City to the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium in Guwahati for an intriguing Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Wednesday. 


Game NorthEast United FC v FC Pune City
Date Wednesday, February 7
Time 8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

 


TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM





Avram Grant NorthEast United FC FC Goa ISL 4 2017/2018

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.





India (English) TV channelOnline streams
Star Sports 2/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.






Hindi TV channel Bengali TV channel
Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD Jalsha Movies/HD

 





Malayalam TV channelKannada TV channel
Asianet Movies/HD Suvarna Plus/HD

 


TEAM NEWS





NORTHEAST UNITED FC:

NorthEast United FC Possible XI

Injured: None

Doubtful: None 

Suspended: None

Key Players: Marcinho, Halicharan Narzary

FC PUNE CITY:

FCPC

Injured: Ashique Kuruniyan

Doubtful: None  

Suspended: None 

Key Players: Emiliano Alfaro, Marcelinho


GAME PREVIEW





Danilo FC Pune City NorthEast United FC I-League 2017/2018

NorthEast United face an extremely important clash on Wednesday when FC Pune City come callng. Languishing in ninth spot in the table with just 11 points to their name from 12 games, they have to notch a win against FC Pune City if they are to harbour any slim hope of reaching the playoffs. 

The Highlanders have undergone a mini renaissance under Avram Grant after a terrible start to the season. However, the damage done during the early parts of the season was a bit heavy and it will take an extraordinary run from here on for them to salvage something from the season. 

NorthEast are coming from a 2-2 draw away to FC Goa on Sunday. While the result was positive, they will have had just the two days to prepare for Pune City's visit and it remains to be seen Grant adapts to the challenge. 

FC Pune City, on the other hand, will be doubly determined to land a win on Wednesday, given that things are getting tight and scrappy at the top. With very little separating the second-placed team from the sixth-placed team, Pune need to ensure they manage a strong finish to the season and ensure one of the playoff spot is theirs. 

The Stallions have been guilty of playing an open attacking game and such an approach saw them succumb to a 2-1 defeat to Kerala Blasters last time out, something Ranko Popovic needs to address. 

Both teams have never reached the playoffs in ISL's history and Pune City have a golden chance to take a huge step towards changing that piece of history. 

Will they be able to replicate their 5-0 win from the reverse fixture or will NorthEast gain a measure of revenge and keep their season alive? 

