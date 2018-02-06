I-League 2017-18: Chennai City v Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Chennai City face Mohun Bagan in an I-League clash to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore, on Wednesday evening.

Date

Wednesday, February 7

Time

5:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV channels Online streams

Star Sports 2/2HD

Hotstar/JioTV



TEAM NEWS

CHENNAI CITY:

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Key Players: Joachim, Soosairaj

MOHUN BAGAN:

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Key Players: Aser Dipanda, Cameron Watson





GAME PREVIEW

The last time Chennai City won an I-League game was when they visited Mohun Bagan and won 2-1, a result which led to the exit of Sanjoy Sen. Since then, V Soundararajan's men have only collected four points from six outings. Their last match against Aizawl was a 1-1 draw, with Anthony Beautin's late equaliser bailing them out.

On Wednesday, Frenchman Jean Joachim will handle the responsibility to lead the attack, ably supported by Soosairaj and Edwin Vanspaul. Their skipper Soosairaj has been in fine form in this edition of I-League. He has not only been a threat in attack but has also tracked back to help out in defence.

Shumeiko will once again marshall the four-man backline and the Kyrgyz national will keep a close eye on Akram Moghrabi. One can expect a closely-contested midfield battle as Charles Anandraj along with Sinivasan Pandiyan will lock horns against the experienced foreign duo of Cameron Watson and Yuta Kinowaki.

Mohun Bagan is brimming with confidence after they put three goals past a hapless Shillong Lajong side recently, which was also their first victory against Lajong away from home. Aser Dipanda Dicka and Moghrabi have built a fine understanding between them which adds to Bagan's formidability.

Goalkeeper Shilton Paul is also going through a purple patch of form and his flying save from a Samuel Lalmuanpuia free-kick against Lajong is a testimony to it. He will be shielded by Eze Kingsley who has hardly put a foot wrong in this season ad it will be an interesting battle between him and Chennai's Joachim.

An exciting encounter is on the cards as a win in Coimbatore will help the Mariners reclaim the third spot from arch-rivals East Bengal.