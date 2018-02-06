News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The challenge: Berisha reveals A-League coaching dream
The challenge: Berisha reveals A-League coaching dream

Big boys separated in opening round of 2018 Malaysia FA Cup

Goal.com
Goal.com /


Big boys separated in opening round of 2018 Malaysia FA Cup

Big boys separated in opening round of 2018 Malaysia FA Cup

The first trophy on offer for the season and the one which secures the champions a route into the 2019 AFC Cup.

Kedah won the 2017 FA Cup, defeating Pahang in the final but they were handed a comparatively tougher draw than 10 other teams in the Super League this season.

While all the other MSL teams were getting either Premier League sides or amateur sides, Kedah and Negeri Sembilan will be the only all Super League clash in Round Two.

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) will have to go away to Sabah, Perak host Sarawak and Pahang travelling to play ATM are just some of the other notable fixtures.

This year sees the inclusion of amateur teams into the competition and they will be competing in Round One whereas the next round sees the inclusion of Super League sides.

The draw in full;

Round 1


Selangor United v Southern FC

Terengganu City FC v Jerantut FA

Axis O2 FC v SRCC Kuala Kangsar

PJ Rangers v MD Jempol

Kuching FA v Real Chukai FC

Shahzan Muda FC v PIB FC

MOF FC v CNA FC

Invictus FC v Hanelang FC


Round 2


Kelantan v Terengganu City FC/Jerantut FA

PKNS FC v Invictus FC/Hanelang FC

Kuantan FA v Axis O2 FC/SRCC Kuala Kangsar

Kedah v Negeri Sembilan

UiTM FC v Perlis

ATM v Pahang

Shahzan Muda FC/PIB FC v PKNP FC

MIFA v UKM FC

PJ Rangers FC/ MD Jempol v Terengganu FC

PDRM v Penang

Sabah v Johor Darul Ta'zim

Selangor United/Southern FC v Melaka United

Kuala Lumpur v Kuching FA/Real Chukai FC

MOF FC/CNA FC v Selangor

Felcra FC v Felda United FC

Perak v Sarawak

 

Back To Top