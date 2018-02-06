Big boys separated in opening round of 2018 Malaysia FA Cup

The first trophy on offer for the season and the one which secures the champions a route into the 2019 AFC Cup.

Kedah won the 2017 FA Cup, defeating Pahang in the final but they were handed a comparatively tougher draw than 10 other teams in the Super League this season.

While all the other MSL teams were getting either Premier League sides or amateur sides, Kedah and Negeri Sembilan will be the only all Super League clash in Round Two.

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) will have to go away to Sabah, Perak host Sarawak and Pahang travelling to play ATM are just some of the other notable fixtures.

This year sees the inclusion of amateur teams into the competition and they will be competing in Round One whereas the next round sees the inclusion of Super League sides.

The draw in full;

Round 1

Selangor United v Southern FC

Terengganu City FC v Jerantut FA



Axis O2 FC v SRCC Kuala Kangsar



PJ Rangers v MD Jempol



Kuching FA v Real Chukai FC



Shahzan Muda FC v PIB FC



MOF FC v CNA FC



Invictus FC v Hanelang FC



Round 2