Lallana dismissed for attacking player in Under-23s outing

Liverpool star Adam Lallana was shown a red card on his return from injury for the Under-23 side on Monday.

Lallana has not played since the defeat to Swansea City on January 22 after suffering a "little tear" in his thigh, and his comeback was cut short just past the hour when he reacted angrily to a challenge from Tottenham Under-23 captain George Marsh.

After the pair went up for a header, a furious Lallana jumped on Marsh's back and wrapped his hands around his throat, referee David Rock issuing a straight red card.

Liverpool also had George Johnston dismissed in the 1-0 defeat, in which first-teamers Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings also featured.

While the incident does carry a three-game suspension, FA bylaws seem to indicate it applies to only non-first team matches. That would mean Lallana would be available for selection for Jurgen Klopp over Liverpool's next three Premier League games, which are against Southampton, West Ham and Newcastle.

Injuries have limited the 29-year-old Lallana to just seven appearances this season across the Premier League and FA Cup and just two starts.

Liverpool currently reside in third place in the Premier League, one point above Chelsea in fourth and two above Tottenham in fifth.