Tuca Ferretti notes Tigres, New England Patriots both had bad Sundays

It was a rough Super Bowl Sunday for both the New England Patriots and Tigres, the manager of the Liga MX club noted Monday.

While there was no trophy on the line for Tuca Ferretti's team, the Tigres manager used the Patriots' defeat to illustrate that his own team had a bad day Sunday. Tigres fell to Pumas 2-0 in the only match of the day as Alejandro Arribas and Matías Alustiza found the net for the hosts. Typically there is a Sunday night match, but the Mexican league elects to move the Sunday night match to Saturday when it would compete for eyeballs with the Super Bowl. Viewers of the NFL's title match saw the Patriots fall 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"We're not infallible," Ferretti said in a news conference Monday. "Every team in the world, although they don't want to have a game that doesn't go their way, yesterday in the Super Bowl we saw a very ad hoc example of what we're talking about, a team with a great history and the opponent beat them like we were beaten yesterday. What makes me unhappy is that we didn't have a showing that matches up to the quality of the squad."

Tigres is the reigning champion in Liga MX but the lost to Pumas was the second defeat they've suffered through the first five weeks of the Apertura. Still, the team's seven points are currently enough to have it sitting in the eighth and final playoff position with more than half the season yet to be played.

Ferretti also clarified comments broadcast Friday when he said he would retire after his current contract expires in 2020. The deal is set to run through 2021, he said Monday and left little doubt as to his plans when his time is up,

"A few weeks ago (club president Alejandro Rodriguez) and (sporting representative) Miguel Garza chatted with me and I signed until 2021," the 63-year-old said. "Finishing (the contract) I'm going to rest. You're not going to see me again, you're not going to see me anywhere. I don't even want you all to invite me for commentaries or interviews or anything. I'm not going to be saying anything or 'sawing off' parts of others to see if I get a job somewhere."

The Patriots will have to wait until next season to wash the taste of Sunday's loss out of their mouths, but Tigres return to action Saturday against Club America.