Yaya: How Kolo Toure helped my football career

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has recalled the impact of his brother Kolo on his trophy-laden football career.

The former Barcelona player explained how his brother’s encouragement and early morning drills played a crucial role him in helping him to become a celebrated football star.

In an illustrious career that started professionally at Olympiacos, Yaya won the Uefa Champions League honour in 2009, including two Spanish La Liga titles, two English Premier League titles, the Greek Super League title and the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations among other honours.

“When I was young I was a big, big dreamer. I think in the beginning it was my brother [Kolo] and sometimes we would work together in the morning, early at 5am I remember,” Toure told DailyStar.

“He was waking me up to try and go outside to do some jogging. At 5am it was dark in Africa and I said: ‘What are you waking me up for?’

“He said we had to go jogging. I said if you want to touch the ball, too, it was OK but it’s dark. How can we touch the ball in the dark?

“And he said to me, you have to listen and you have to learn because with the ball it is interesting but without the ball it is something else.

“You have to manage both, he said, and you will be better than me. I tried to follow him and I have. I am really grateful for what he did for me.”

Toure has played only 11 games for Pep Guardiola’s side this season including five Premier League appearances and two Champions League games.