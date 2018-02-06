Chirwa: We will beat Njombe

Yanga striker Obrey Chirwa has promised a 3-0 victory over Njombe Mji when they meet in their next game in the Premium League match set to be played on Wednesday at the Uhuru Stadium Dar es Salaam.

The Zambian striker who has been in fine goal scoring form this season revealed to Goal that he is confidence of a win in tomorrow’s game so as to keep pressure on their rivals Simba who are currently leading the league with by 7 points.

"The league is so hard now and we need to defend our title although the competition with Simba and Azam is stiff but we can still fight" said Chirwa.

With Yanga attack being ravaged by injuries to key players Donald Ngoma, Amissi Tambwe and Ibrahim Ajibu, Chirwa is the one tasked with carrying the team’s goal scoring duties on his own and he has so far hit 7 goals in 1 matches.

Yanga will host Njombe Mji on Tuesday in the 17th match of the Premium League, Yanga won by 1-0 scoreline when the teams met me the first round.