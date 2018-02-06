EXTRA TIME: Delron Buckley in Dancing with the Stars

They say football is not very different from dancing when you consider how the Brazilians play with their Samba skills.
South Africans have long admired the same type of skills and Delron Buckley's proving that our players have what it takes on the dance floor.
Dancing with the Stars SA showcased 12 untrained local celebrities including the former Dortmund player.
They joined in with professional Latin and ballroom dancers, and the show aired on M-Net on Sunday February 4.
MORE of the professional dancers who team up with Dancing With The Stars SA #DWTSSA tonight at 5pm @DStv 101https://t.co/Za5irWxBCA@DelronB @angelique_5678 @EClassens @AshleighBHunter @OdessaSwarts @MichOppenshaw @tmanana77 pic.twitter.com/svXMIO3HaV
— Louise McAuliffe (@LaMaZingMedia) February 4, 2018
"Entertaining": former Bafana player @DelronB with a different kind of footwork and it took our breaths away - how do you rate his quickstep with partner @angelique_5678? https://t.co/Qy2A2tDgYd pic.twitter.com/kUC7FKJq0L
— M-Net (@MNet) February 4, 2018