They say football is not very different from dancing when you consider how the Brazilians play with their Samba skills.

EXTRA TIME: Delron Buckley in Dancing with the Stars

South Africans have long admired the same type of skills and Delron Buckley's proving that our players have what it takes on the dance floor.

Dancing with the Stars SA showcased 12 untrained local celebrities including the former Dortmund player.

They joined in with professional Latin and ballroom dancers, and the show aired on M-Net on Sunday February 4.