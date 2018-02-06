Watford entertain Chelsea at the Vicarage Road in the Premier League encounter on Monday night.

Nairabet Preview: Watford v Chelsea: Back a first-half draw at Vicarage Road

Antonio Conte’s men travel for this game having ended their midweek in a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday. The result sees them 19 points adrift the league leaders Manchester City.

Having lost Alvaro Morata to injury and secured the service of Olivier Giroud who might make his debut, the Stamford Bridge giants are still favourites to win at odds of (1.65) with NairaBet.

Javier Gracia’s side will be spirited and motivated in front of their fans to clinch the first home win under their new manager despite them in the 11th spot. They are quoted odds of (5.75) for them add to the Blues misery.

Both teams are on offer at (4.10) to cancel out one another after 90 minutes. Two of their last five meetings have ended on a no winner, no vanquished state.

Goals have reeled in massively in the last three meetings between these two teams as it has produced at least three goals. So it is worth over two goals to be scored at (1.85).

Also, it is worth backing both teams to score at available at a juicy (1.90) according to Nairabet. This has paid off in their last three meetings.





First-half results in five of their last six meetings have ended as a stalemate. Therefore, punters who wish to bank on this can do so at a mouth-watering odd of (2.35) by the odds compiler.