Player Ratings: Kuala Lumpur vs Selangor

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The Klang Valley Derby returned to Malaysia's top tier, and Selangor proved that the Klang Valley is the Red Giants' territory, through their 2-0 win over Kuala Lumpur. Find out who performed and who flopped in the 2018 Super League week one match.

Kuala Lumpur (KL)

Kamarul Effandi Abdul Rahim - 5

Did not do much to stop two Selangor goals by Rufino Segovia, and was lucky that his tendency to move high up the field when his team was attacking did not get punished by the opponents' midfielders.

Hisyamudin Sha'ari - 5

Played poorly and was lucky to escape with only a yellow card for a foul on Rufino in the 74th minute that left the Spaniard hobbling for the rest of the match, as Selangor have used up all of their substitutions.

Azmeer Yusof - 5

Allowed the Red Giants' young players to boss the flanks, ultimately resulting in two goals that came from a cross and a free-kick. Conceded a foul that led to him getting a booking.

Hafiz Johar - 5

Allowed the Red Giants' young players to boss the flanks, ultimately resulting in two goals that came from a cross and a free-kick.

Bobirjon Akbarov - 4

Barely registered a blip in the match, his poor defending led to the second goal in the dying minutes of the match.

Ashri Chuchu - 6

Was unlucky to have one of his chances to equalise in the first half denied by a goal-line clearance.

Zhafri Yahya - 5

The Selangor product barely registered a blip in the match, and taken off at halftime.

Paulo Josué - 6

Was unlucky to have one of his chances struck the crossbar, but combined well with fellow Brazilian Guilherme and Junior.

Junior Aparecido - 5

Combined well with Guilherme and Paulo, but could not do more to help his team find the back of the net.

Indra Putra Mahayuddin - 5

Despite his experience, the veteran barely made an impression throughout the match.

Guilherme de Paula - 6

The 2017 Premier League top-scorer threatened the Selangor goalmouth more often in the second half, but couldn't produce the accuracy needed to find the back of the net against his former team.

Guilherme. Photo by KLFA

Ibrahim Syaihul - 5

Came on at halftime, failed to change things for the hosts.

Syazwan Andik IShak - 5

Brought on just after the hour mark, the new signing could not turn the game around.

Irfan Zakaria - nil

Came on in the final 10 minutes, did not contribute much.

Selangor

Norazlan Razali - 7

Was not tested often throughout the 90 minutes, thanks to centre back Willian Pacheco's solid work. However, he did look nervous on a couple of occassions, including a near howler that slipped from his grasp, but thankfully missed the goal by inches.

Fairuz Aziz - 7

Finally moving up the pecking order following the departure of Rizal Fahmi Rosid and Bunyamin Umar, the former Kuala Lumpur player provided a glimpse of his brand of defending; no fuss, no risk and dependable.

Willian Pacheco 8

Although the Brazilian defender looked a tad static at times against a team whose attack was led by compatriots Guilherme de Paula, Junior Aparecido and Paulo Josue, he let no one down with his most evident advantage; his height. On top of using his physique, he also ensured that he was always in the right position to head any crosses by KL away from the box.

Pacheco. Photo by Abi Yazid

Razman Roslan - 7

With wingback Kugan Dhevarajan playing first responder down the right, the skipper was able to utilise his experience to shadow Guilherme and co. more closely, and the result was that the hosts could rarely venture in the Selangor box with the ball.

Kannan Kalaiselvan - 7

The left wingback made few mistakes, and made one crucial contribution to his team the match. In the 39th minute, he made a goal-line block to deny KL the equaliser.

Evan Dimas Darmono - 7

The only thing that anyone can complain about with the Indonesia U23 star's debut, was that he did not find the back of the net. He did everything else well; delivered pin-point passes and chose the perfect moments to take on defenders himself.

Alfonso de la Cruz - 6

Perhaps it's because he only joined the Red Giants one week before the match, but Alfonso did not show that he is capable of shoring up the team's weakest area last season; the defensive midfield area. In the final 15 minutes of the first half KL were able to get back into the game, pinning the visitors in their own half. While the wingbacks did enough to protect the defence on the flanks, the Spaniard was not able to stop KL's attackers from approaching Selangor's danger area through the middle.

Kugan Dhevarajan - 7

The right wingback, who had just been promoted from their title-winning U21 team in the pre-season, had a dream debut. He started the match, contributed to the attacks and played the whole 90 minutes, and combined well with Azamuddin Akil on the flank to harrass the KL penalty area. But there's a long way to go for the 21-year old, and he needs to work on his decision making.

Ilham Udin Armaiyn - 7

Just like his compatriot Evan, Ilham showed massive potential. He was able to penetrate through the KL defence with his bursting run and dribbling, and used it to good effect. However, he had to end the match in heartache, as a reckless tackle in the 71st minute meant he had to be taken off limping.

Rufinho Segovia - 9

Put the Red Giants in the driving seat with his first goal, and later scored his and Selangor's second late in the match while he was injured. There's little wonder he was among the first players to be confirmed by the Red Giants for this season.

Rufino. Photo by FA Selangor

Azamuddin Akil - 7

Played well on his Selangor debut, and provided the assist to their first goal. Was unlucky to have been injured, necessitating his substitution at halftime.

Amri Yahyah - 7

Came on as a replacement for Azamuddin, the veteran provided his brand of unpredictable attacking football to his team. His freekick led to the Red Giants and Rufino's second goal.

Tamil Maran Manimaran - 6

The other young Selangor debutante of the night, the wing back, who came on in the 71st minute almost made instant impact. Just four minutes after he was brought on, he got in front of Kamarul Effandi to head a freekick from the left, but his effort only hit the crossbar.

Saiful Ridzuan Selamat - 6

The midfielder came on to replace Alfonso in the 62nd minute, and did his job sufficiently to stop KL's attacks from coming through the middle channel.