Malaysians Abroad: No game time for Dominic and Syamer as Vilaverdense held league leaders

It was Vilaverdense's first competitive match since both Dominic Tan and Syamer Kutty Abba joined the Portuguese club on loan but neither players were involved in the match played yesterday.

Both players have already began training with the club but looks like they will need time to adapt to the playing style of Vilaverdense and also to impress head coach Antonio Barbosa.

Vilaverdense held Vizela, the Campeonato de Portugal Group A league leaders to a 0-0 draw despite playing the entire second half with only 10 men after defender Ibraima was sent off three minutes before half time.



(C) Vilaverdense FC

The result meant that Vilaverdense stayed in third spot, 11 points behind their opponent after 19 rounds of matches played.

The next chance for the Johor Darul Ta'zim duo to feature comes in five days time when they go away to Aroes on February 10.

Aroes are currently in 12th spot in the 16-teams group.