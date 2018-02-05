EXTRA TIME: Bakambu, Zaha, Marega send heartfelt messages to injured Sako

News

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, Porto’s Moussa Marega and Cedric Bakambu have sent encouraging words to Crystal Palace forward Bakary Sako after suffering a fractured ankle and damaged ligaments.

The Mali international was injured and replaced in Tuesday’s Premier League encounter as the Eagles’ settled for a 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

According to Roy Hodgson, Sako who has scored six goals already this campaign will miss the rest of the season and remains a doubt for the start of the 2018-19 season.

In reaction to the news, Zaha led other African players to show their support for the former Wolverhampton Wanderers player.


