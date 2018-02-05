EXTRA TIME: Bakambu, Zaha, Marega send heartfelt messages to injured Sako

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, Porto’s Moussa Marega and Cedric Bakambu have sent encouraging words to Crystal Palace forward Bakary Sako after suffering a fractured ankle and damaged ligaments.
The Mali international was injured and replaced in Tuesday’s Premier League encounter as the Eagles’ settled for a 1-1 draw against West Ham United.
According to Roy Hodgson, Sako who has scored six goals already this campaign will miss the rest of the season and remains a doubt for the start of the 2018-19 season.
In reaction to the news, Zaha led other African players to show their support for the former Wolverhampton Wanderers player.
Everything went well guys I’m already back home with the family thanks for all your messages now a bit of recovery and then quickly start the rehab ❤️]]>💙💪🏾💪🏿🙏🏾💪🏾