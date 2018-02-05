Jose Mourinho says there is no chance of Manchester United looking to add an attacker in the summer transfer window after snapping up Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January.

Man Utd won't sign any attackers in the summer - Mourinho

Sanchez netted his first goal for the club in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford, following in with the rebound after Jonas Lossl had saved his penalty.

And Mourinho has stressed that the versatility of the Chilean, as well as that of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, means he has no need to head into the market for another forward in the summer despite early links to the likes of Neymar, Antoine Griezmann, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

Having started Sanchez from the left of attack then used him as a lone striker late in the game against Huddersfield, the United manager said that his ability to use attackers in more than one spot is one of his side’s key weapons.

“That’s the point, that’s the objective. The objective is that now we have one, apart from Zlatan Ibrahimoivc but let’s forget Zlatan for the moment, we have only one number nine and from having only one number nine now we have more number nines,” said Mourinho.

“We have Alexis, we have Romelu Lukaku, we have Martial, we have Rashford. Rashford can play on the left and on the right, Alexis is exactly the same, all of them apart from Lukaku can also play from behind, they can also play as a second striker.”

And Mourinho added that such a raft of options insures there is no need to buy more forwards come the end of the season.

“It’s bad for you because you like to have things to write and things to speculate especially in the summer, but I don’t want attacking players so don’t speak about attacking players coming here because nobody is coming here.

“Juan Mata, Lukaku, Rashford, Martial, Alexis … I don’t want attacking players so for speculation in the summer you have to go to other areas, but for attacking players I am really happy.

“We have to improve not in the quality of the players, we have to improve in the dynamic of the team and in the efficiency because even on Saturday it was a game to score more goals than two.”

Besides being Sanchez’s home debut, Saturday’s win was also notable for the exclusion from the starting XI of £89.5 million midfielder Paul Pogba in favour of academy product Scott McTominay.

However, Mourinho insisted he was happy with Pogba’s response to being left on the substitutes bench for the first hour of the game.

“The reaction you saw, coming to the pitch with a great desire to play. To be honest, at half-time he was already, because I can analyse body language, he was already at half-time showing that he was ready, he was already with the physio, was already starting his warming up. So I think he showed the way he took it in a very professional way.”

United’s victory saw them close the gap behind Premier League leaders Manchester City to 13 points following their neighbours’ earlier draw away to Burnley.