Muscle injury to keep Ajibu on the sidelines for a week

Yanga striker Ibrahim is Ajibu is set to be out of action for a week so that he can recover from a knee injury he sustained in the Premier League match against Azam FC.

Speaking to Goal Yanga team Doctor Edward Bavu revealed that they ran tests and realized what the problem was and decided the player had to stay on the sidelines for two weeks before returning to the training so that he can heal.

"It was a problem that required immediate treatment so that it did not reoccur, and after the tests we have continued with the medication maybe in a week he can return to join the team to and prepare for upcoming games," he said.

Ajibu has already missed two games against Ihefu FC in the Federation Cup and Saturdays Premier League game against Lipuli FC.