Kano Pillars defender Chinedu Udoji has credited continuity and unity as among reasons for the club impressive start to the Nigeria Professional Football League season and has warned that MFM will fall in their topflight encounter on Sunday in Kano.

Chinedu Udoji reveals Kano Pillars' success tips

Sai Masu Gida are third in the league standings with 11 points from six games and ahead of their weekend clash with the Olukoya Boys, Udoji, who is in his second season with the club, opined that stability among the technical crew and players have helped the team to remain united and that they only focused their minds on the maximum points against the Lagos side.

“I will say we do not have so much secret besides the fact that the technical crew has been intact in the last two seasons while the players have stayed well enough to be acquainted with one another. We are like a family and we do things together,” Udoji told Goal.

“We really had a very good pre-season and I am certain this will help us throughout the season because we the players are raring to go. MFM cannot stand in our ways and they will be crushed same way we beat Plateau United.

“The target still remains winning the league title because it is where Pillars belong. We have started fairly okay and can still get more impressive results with hard work. The management is doing its work and the players are happy with everything,” he stressed.