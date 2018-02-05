Sudan coach Zdravko Logarusic has hailed their luck in finishing the 2018 African Nations Championship as the third best team.

CHAN 2018: Ex-Kotoko coach on cloud line after winning bronze

The Falcons of Jediane beat their North African counterparts 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Walaa Eldin Musa and substitute Salem Ablo cancelled out each other in normal time, but it wasn’t all smiles for Ablo, who, together with Elmehdi Elhouni, missed his kick in the shootout to hand the Falcons bronze in Marrakech, Morocco.

"I’m very happy," Logarusic said, as reported by Cafonline.

"We came here as tourists [as many may have thought] and ended up as the third best team.

"We were luckier, because sometimes you need luck to achieve results.

"We scored first and Libya equalized late thanks to their dominance in the second half.

"It looks like we are on the right track, but there is still a lot to learn for the players and personally from a technical point of view."

Saturday's triumph becomes their second bronze after their first in 2011.

"Thanks to the Sudan Football Association and the Sudanese people who gave me the opportunity and pleasure to work with these players," Logarusic added.

"Without the players, we [coaches] are nobodies.

"We have done a good foundation to build a strong national team. So, let’s see how we can build a nice house with the foundation we have laid here."

Croatian Logarusic was appointed Sudan boss in December after his time with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.