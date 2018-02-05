Rivers United paid dearly for mistakes vs. Enugu Rangers, says Stanley Eguma

Rivers United head coach Stanley Eguma says his side costly mistakes were responsible for their 1-0 defeat to Enugu Rangers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

The Port Harcourt based outfit were held at home to a 1-1 by Enyimba last Sunday and they anticipated avoid a defeat in their fourth visit to Enugu, having lost in last three trips.

Unfortunately, the Pride of Rivers suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Flying Antelopes no thanks to a second-half strike from Kelvin Itoya on Thursday.

And Eguma, who was pleased with his side's first-half performance, feels they must improve their resilience to ground our good results in subsequent games.

"We made some mistakes and paid dearly for it in the defeat to Enugu Rangers," Eguma told Goal.

"We had an above average game and I’m not disappointed with the performance of my boys, especially the first half but the second half was not good enough and that's why we lost.

"We've learned our lessons. After playing well in the first half, in the second half, we lost steam. We need to work on our endurance ability and be able to put more efforts in our second half play.

"We have so many new players we are working and we don't have a perfect team yet.i think with time we will get better and we must get prepared for our next game.

"They were good, especially in the second half when they came out. They had a better game because they were hungry for goals and they got.

"I'm not disappointed that we lost because Rangers is big team and we must respect them. We will have to work harder to beat them next time."