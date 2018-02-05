Kano Pillars midfielder, Chris Madaki will not be available for selection when they trade tackles with MFM in a Nigeria Professional Football League tie this weekend as a result of the injury he copped in their last game with Plateau United.

Kano Pillars’ Chris Madaki unavailable for MFM clash

Madaki hurt his leg in the encounter and had to be replaced but is yet to train with the rest of his teammates since then.

Sai Masu Gida coach, Ibrahim Musa disclosed that they will concentrate on other players in the team ahead of the blockbuster fixture with the reigning league’s runners-up as the former Giwa FC player could not be called upon.

“We are preparing very well for the game with MFM and we are going to try our best to win the game against them. We are doing our best to finish the season on a high and winning the game against them will show our intention that we are not ready for any play,” Musa told Goal.

“We have most of our players available as we do not have serious injury problems but Madaki will not be available. He got an injury in our last match (against Plateau United) and doctor advised that he should have some rest to recover from it.

“We will give him sufficient time to recover while hoping that other players in the team will keep their heads low and concentrate on accumulating as many points as possible throughout the season,” he said.

Kano Pillars are third in the league standings with 11 points from six games after winning three games, drawing two and losing just one to Rivers United in Port Harcourt.