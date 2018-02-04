Tusker head coach Sam Timbe believes that the Brewers will bounce back from a humiliating defeat in the first match of the season.

Tusker coach promises to bounce back from Chemelil shocker

Tusker lost 2-0 to Chemelil Sugar on Saturday, a result that left the Ugandan tactician fuming at his players whom he said did a complete opposite of what was expected of them.

“We made mistake but we shall work on them going forward. What we have practiced in training is not what we displayed,” Timbe who was making his second return to the Kenyan Premier League having signed with Tusker last January said.

“We are not giving up. We are going to bounce back,” promised the Ugandan who also led Sofapaka previously.

Clifford Omondi and assistant captain, Philip Muchuma both scored to hand Chemelil a strong start to the season.

Omondi headed home Chemelil's opener from a corner before Muchuma headed again past David Okello for a second goal to hand the millers all the available three points.