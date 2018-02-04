Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewing company, Nigerian Breweries Plc, has applauded the feat of the home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria in reaching the Final of the 5th African Nations Championship on-going in Morocco.





Nigerian Breweries congratulates Super Eagles

The Super Eagles B have shown remarkable strong spirit in the campaign so far, including overcoming certain disadvantages in their semi-final defeat of Sudan on Wednesday. They file out against host nation Morocco in the Final at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca on Sunday evening.





“The resilience and resoluteness of the Super Eagles in the African Nations Championship tally with the solidity of Nigerian Breweries as an establishment, and we are happy to identify with them and indeed all the National Teams of Nigeria.

“When the team flew out of the country quietly in January, not many people would have expected them to go as far as the Final in this competition. Nigerian Breweries is backing the Eagles all the way to bring the trophy back to Nigeria,” NB Plc’s Marketing Director, Franco Maria Maggi, said on Friday.

It is the first time that Nigeria would reach the Final of the African Nations Championship, a competition exclusively reserved for footballers plying their trade in the domestic league of their respective countries.





Incidentally, Nigerian Breweries, through its Star Lager, also supports the Nigeria Professional Football League, and Maggi says his company is delighted that it is backing the right horses all the way.





“Our belief in the Nigeria Professional Football League is justified. The products from that sector are doing Nigeria proud in Morocco. Nigerian Breweries as an organization is pleased to be a partner of Nigerian Football.”