On Saturday evening, Bengaluru FC did the double over ATK as they defeated the Kolkata outfit in a 2-0 result which saw Miku score an 83rd minute goal after Jordi Figueras conceded an own-goal in the third minute.

ISL 2017-18: Bengaluru's Albert Roca: We were lucky to win with ten men

Commenting on Bengaluru’s performance, head coach Albert Roca stated that his troops did not execute their usual performance and believed that the opponents were worthy of a brighter outcome.

‘’My team was not really playing their game. Our intention was to score a second goal but the red card happened. (Gurpreet Singh) Sandhu did a good job. ATK hit the post; I think they deserved a better result,’’ he commented.

Speaking more about custodian Sandhu, who turned 26 on Saturday, the Spaniard claimed that the Indian international deserves exposure and must fly abroad to improve better. ‘’(Gurpreet Singh) Sandhu should go outside again. He has to develop more. Our goalkeeper coach is doing a good job. He (Gurpreet Singh Sandhu) has to improve a lot of things,’’ Roca expressed.

The 55-year-old mentioned that Bengaluru were fortunate to clinch a positive result after being down to ten men, following Rahul Bheke’s red-card decision. Further, the coach added that his side are inching closer to a berth in the top four.

‘’We were lucky to win game with 10 men and (especially) when we were not playing that well. There are big games ahead which we have to play well in. We are close to our first goal to be in last four. We have to be humble and work hard. We are physically fit; there are no injuries. It was a shame that (Rahul) Bheke got a red card,’’ commented Roca.

The former Barcelona assistant coach was unhappy with the official's decision on Bheke's challenge as he said, ‘’Everybody saw that he (Rahul Bheke) touched the ball. They (ATK) were unlucky about own goal we were unlucky with referee’s decision. We have to look forward and keep working hard.’’