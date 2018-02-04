In match 63 of the Indian Super League (ISL), ATK bowed down to Bengaluru FC in 0-2 result which saw home side’s skipper Jordi Figueras score an own-goal followed by an 83rd minute strike from the prolific Venezuela-born striker Miku.

ISL 2017-18: ATK's Ashley Westwood: We didn't deserve to lose

Assessing the performance of his team, head coach Ashley Westwood stated that his troops did not deserve to be on the losing side. The former Bengaluru FC gaffer stated that the Kolkata outfit created opportunities but failed to capitalize.

‘’In my assessment, we didn't deserve to lose. We created a lot of chances but did not convert. (Robbie) Keane came in and changed the complexion of the game in the last 30 to 35 minutes. We need to keep improving. (I am) disappointed we had to make changes to the team because of the injuries,’’ commented 41-year-old.

Speaking more about Robbie Keane, who was sidelined due to injury, Westwood mentioned that the Irish striker is regaining his fitness and will possibly book a berth in the starting XI henceforth.

‘’He was out for a while due to an ankle injury. Last thing we want is that he enters and gets a serious injury. He is progressing really well. We have several strong games next. He'll probably shoot me for not picking him,’’ joked the ATK manager.

Placed eighth in the league standings after the result on Friday evening, ATK’s chances for a place in the playoffs look unlikely. When asked about how he plans to motivate the players, Westwood answered, ‘’To play for contracts to stay at the club. Playing for a career and for sustaining the livelihood. If you don't improve and don’t play then you have to find a new club.

"Except for Prabir (Das) and Debjit (Majumdar), all of them have one year contacts,’’ he revealed. Further, the Bridgnorth-born coach signed off saying, ‘’Let's just win the next games; restore pride and belief in the club.’’





