Reports: Moroka Swallows set for NFD return

Former Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Moroka Swallows are reportedly hoping to purchase a National First Division (NFD) status.

Moroka Swallows set for NFD return

The Birds are currently campaigning in the ABC Motsepe League after suffering relegation from the PSL and NFD over the years.

The latest reports have indicated that Swallows, who under the leadership of Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi, are keen to purchase Cape Town All Stars' NFD status.

All Stars have been struggling this season having recorded six wins out of 19 games and they are currently placed sixth on the league standings.

Swallows are said to have contacted All Stars management about purchasing the Cape Town-based outfit's status.

It remains to be seen whether two clubs will reach an agreement which would see the Birds return to the second tier of South African football if the PSL approves the deal.





Die-hard Swallows supporter Lesufi tried in vain to buy a PSL status when they were relegated in 2016.

He announced a deal between Swallows and Free State Stars, but the move collapsed because they could not meet all of the PSL’s requirements for the deal to be passed.

However, it seems Lesufi is still eager to ensure that ensure the sleeping giant of South African football rises again.

Last year, the club was rebranded from the old Moroka Swallows to simply Swallows FC.

This was after buying the status of Orange Vaal Professional in the ABC Motsepe League.

They will be Gauteng’s ABC Motsepe League representatives in this year’s Nedbank Cup Last 32 where they have been drawn against PSL side Maritzburg United.

The encounter is scheduled to take place at the Dobsonville Stadium next week Saturday.

Swallows, who are one of the oldest teams in South Africa, have won the tournament five times.