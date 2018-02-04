AFC Leopards dropped two points on day one of the Kenyan Premier League after they were held to a 1-1 draw by a hard fighting Posta Rangers.

AFC Leopards 1-1 Posta Rangers: Ingwe drops two vital points

New signing Brian Marita gave Ingwe the lead in the sixth minute, but Danson Kago cancelled out the lead with a cool herder to deny Robert Matano maximum points at Afraha Stadium.

Posta will have themselves to blame but more so, Kennedy Otieno who missed a penalty after the mailmen won the spot kick in the second half.

Ingwe starting the game with all claws out and their effort paid off just six minutes into the game when Marita sent a powerful shot that gave Matasi very little time to made sound decision.

Rangers responded with an attack 10 minutes later when Kago delivered a cross from the right flank minute but Dennis Sikhayi was too quick on the ball

Joseph Kuria came close to doubling Ingwe’s lead in the 24-minute, but his threatening powerful effort was blocked by Posta Rangers defence as both side battle for control of the proceedings.

Baker Lukooya missed a golden opportunity to double AFC Leopards lead when he directed his left-foot short way off the mark after he was fed by Marita with a nice cross from the left flank.

With Patrick Matasi well beaten, Lukooya opted for power instead of a simple placement on the far corner that could have easily taken pressure off the back of Ingwe.

Posta made the first meaningful threat at AFC Leopards goal when Kago combined with veteran defender, Jockins Atudo, but the former Tusker midfielder shot missed the target by a few inches.

Kago redeemed himself just two minutes with a header into the roof of the net to level the scores with two minutes left to the break.

John Nairuka won a penalty for Rangers in 53-minute when he got in between a defender and Jairus Adira who appeared to have had contact with the on charging Nairuka.

But Adira made up for the mess when he dived the right side to deny Otieno who had stepped up for the spot kick.

Adira also pulled a man of the match save to deny Rangers from close range in the dying minutes of the game.