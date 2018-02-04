SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler will be a happy man as both his new signings Evans Rusike and Mogakolodi Ngele found the back of the net alongside Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena in their 4-2 win over Bloemfontein Celtic.

SuperSport United 4-2 Bloemfontein Celtic: Matsatsantsa prove too hot to handle for Phunya Sele Sele

The clash was seen as a must-win for Matsatsantsa who were falling dangerously down the Premier Soccer League (PSL) ladder, and Tinkler was determined to get their season back on track as he named a changed starting XI from the side which lost to AmaZulu in midweek.

Denwin Farmer and Onismor Bhasera were brought in to solidify the defence, while Rusike and Ngele led the attack.

On the side of Celtic though, coach Veselin Jelusic refrained from making too many changes, relying on the likes of Ndumiso Mabena and Deon Hotto for the creative spark.

As expected, the blistering heat made things difficult for both sides as the clash got off to a rather tentative start. That was until the seventh minute when Celtic were the first to test the opposition goalkeeper. SuperSport goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse had to be at his very best as he made a fantastic double save to deny Lucky Baloyi in a one-on-one situation.

Celtic were certainly looking the more dangerous of the two sides with Menzi Masuku the main playmaker, and with 18 minutes played, the away side was finally rewarded for their perseverance.

Tinkler was left extremely frustrated as a mistake at the back allowed Jacky Motshegwa in with a chance on goal, and the midfielder made no mistake as he calmly slotted his effort past a despairing Pieterse.

Although Celtic grabbed the early ascendency, they remained on the front-foot as Masuku was showing why he is highly rated.

But despite Celtic looking comfortable, on the half-hour mark, SuperSport found the equaliser, completely against the run of play. The Celtic defence failed to adequately deal with a Thuso Phala cross, and Ngele showed good composure on the edge of the box as he placed the loose ball into the corner of the Celtic goal.

Nine minutes later, it was another one of SuperSport’s new recruits who found the back of the net. Rusike capitalised on a moment of cataclysmic defending by Hotto as he poked the ball home from close range, giving SuperSport the lead going into the break.

The second half saw SuperSport look to compact the defence and use their pace on the break. This allowed Hotto, who was playing in an unusual role as a left-back, to move forward which gave Siwelele an added attacking threat.

However, with 53 minutes played it was SuperSport who were almost gifted another goal. Another miscued pass gave Rusike a sniff at goal, but Celtic’s experienced keeper Patrick Tignyemb sprinted off his line to avert the danger.

It was becoming a game of mistakes as just before the hour mark, it was SuperSport who showed a lack of concentration. This time, Farmer was the guilty party as he put the ball on the plate for Mabena, who made no mistake with his finish, levelling matters.

This prompted the SuperSport technical team to introduce Kingston Nkhatha in an effort to add more firepower upfront.

The Zimbabwean’s introduction saw Aubrey Modiba play in a more advanced role as Tinkler look to play with three men upfront, and this tactic paid off in the 74th minute. Modiba found himself at the end of a delightful cross by Teboho Mokoena and the 22-year-old showed critical precision as he headed the ball into the bottom corner.

The goal seemed to reignite the confidence within the SuperSport players and in the 83rd minute, substitute Mokoena turned from goal provider to goalscorer as he drilled the ball past Tignyemb from the edge of the area, ending Celtic’s hope of leaving the Lucas Moripe Stadium with something in the bag.

Meanwhile, in another PSL match, Free State Stars also returned to winning ways as they overcame Baroka FC 2-0 in Bethlehem.

The win came courtesy of goals by Goodman Dlamini and Siphelele Mthembu, and sees Stars move up the league table albeit temporarily.