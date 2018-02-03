Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan step in for the absent John Stones and David Silva as Manchester City take on Burnley, with Pep Guardiola naming just six substitutes for the game at Turf Moor.

Man City team news: Only six subs as Kompany and Gundogan start

Stones is ill while Silva is struggling with a kick he took in the midweek win over West Brom.

Danilo also comes into the side for Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back.

Aymeric Laporte, who made his debut against West Brom in midweek, will drop to the bench.

Guardiola has managed to name an unchanged forward line, however, with Sergio Aguero playing centrally, between Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva.

Man City starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Danilo, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling

Subs: Bravo, Laporte, Adarabioyo, Zinchenko, Yaya Toure, Diaz

Burnley starting XI: Pope; Bardsley, Long, Mee, Taylor; Cork, Hendrick; Lennon, Barnes, Gudmundsson; Vokes

Subs: Lowton, Nkoudou, Arfield, O'Neil, Wells, Lindegaard, Westwood