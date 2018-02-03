Former Selangor star Andik in talks to join Persib

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Former Red Giants star Andik Vermansah is reportedly in talks to join Liga 1 club Persib Bandung, according to Indonesian publications.

Persib have admitted to Liputan6.com that they are discussing the possibility with the Indonesia international's representative, but added that discussions are in the early stages.

"Yes I have been in communications with Andik, but only through his representative.

"If he wants to join Persib we welcome him, it will be a good signing for the team," Persib manager Umuh Muchtar told the publication.

The 2018 season of Indonesia's top tier is only scheduled to kick off in March, and The Bandung Tigers will be led by former Johor Darul Ta'zim head coach Mario Gomez this season. They had finished the 2017 season in the 13th position.

After his departure from Selangor at the end of the 2017 season, the 26-year old was reportedly in discussions with his boyhood club Persebaya Surabaya, but nothing happened, with the club claiming that his wage demand is too big.

A major reason behind Andik's departure from Selangor is the Red Giants' inability to meet the salary he asked in order to continue playing for them, with Goal having been told that he was their best-paid player in the squad last season.