Rostande happy with penalty heroics

Yanga Cameroonian Goalkeeper Youthe Rostand has revealed that he now feels like part of the team after his heroic penalty save helped Yanga beat Ihefu FC in the Federation Cup and helped the team qualify for the round of 16.

The Cameroon International told Goal that before the incidence he had received a lot of blame from fans claiming he is not right goalkeeper for their team.

"Now am very happy, many fans came to me and thanked me for the good save that helped Yanga to qualify for the next stage of the Federation Cup" said Rostand.

Since his move to the club, the goalkeeper has displayed a string of poor performances which have left many uneasy