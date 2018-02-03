Go Round head coach Ngozi Elechi says his side's 2-1 win over Nasarawa United on Thursday was crucial and a huge boost for their campaign this season.

Nasarawa United win was a vital result for Go Round - Ngozi Elechi

The Omoku based outfit were without a win in three consecutive matches, especially a 3-0 loss to Katsina United last Sunday, as they needed to end their winless run against the Solid Miners.

But second half strikes from Adeseun Adelani and Shadrack Oghali helped the NPFL new boys topple Kabiru Dogo’s men as they returned to winning ways at the Krisdera Stadium.

And the gaffer admits he had good knowledge of their visitors but insists their second half tactical changes made a huge difference in the encounter.

"Before the start of the game, Nasarawa United was no new team to us," Elechi told Goal.

"We played them in the Federation Cup two years ago when we lost 1-0 through a controversial goal in Enugu. They also still have the same coach and same philosophy.

"We planned to come out mentally strong and turned things around because our last two games were nothing to write home about.

"This is what we needed to do. In the first half, we had a little problem of indecisions but at the half time, I told them that we need to make a quick change.

"So as to capitalize on the defensive error in their central defense as their central defender looked only good in the area but struggled to deal with balls on the ground.

"We needed to put in someone who could do the job like Shedrack Oghali in other to get the three points which were a vital result for us."

With the win, Go Round have moved out of the bottom-four to the 15th position with seven points from six games so far.