'We didn't take our chances' - Nasarawa United's Dogo explains Go Round defeat

Nasarawa United head coach Kabiru Dogo is disappointed after his side fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of newcomers Go Round at the Krisdera Stadium on Thursday.

The Solid Miners had edged past Enugu Rangers 1-0 last Sunday and they hoped to add more salt to the injuries of Ngozi Elechi's men, who are winless in last three matches.

However, Saheed Opeyemi's second half strike was not enough to rescue the visitors from defeat as Adeseun Adelani and Shadrack Oghali crashed their dreams.

And Dogo, who watched his side's bowed in the final 15 minutes, blamed their unfortunate loss on lost of concentration and forwards' profligacy.

"It was not a bad game for us despite we lost the match to Go Round," Dogo told Goal .

"The match was a very difficult one though we had a mission to pick the maximum points, unfortunately, we lost the whole three points.

"We knew that they were in a problem because their results in the last three games had not been good for them and we knew there was a lot of pressure on them to win the match.

"Because of that, we had plans to capitalize on the pressure on them to get a victory but unfortunately we didn't do enough.

"We conceded cheap goals because we lost concentration during the crucial periods of the match," he continued.

“We were supposed to be leading 2-1 because the goals they scored us were similar to the ones we could have scored from but unfortunately my strikers missed their targets.

"They (Go Round) took their own chances but we didn't take our own. I must say congratulations to Go Round for their victory."

With the loss, Nasarawa United dropped to 18th position with six points - two above the bottom-placed Heartland after six matches. They will face Yobe Desert Stars in their next game on Sunday.