Transfer news & rumours: Chelsea join Umtiti hunt

Chelsea join Umtiti hunt

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti at the end of the season, claims Don Balon.

Umtiti has a €60 million release clause in his contract and Barca are keen to hold talks over a new deal for the France international, so they can increase the price.

However, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all interested in signing the centre-back, who has previously been linked with Manchester City and Manchester United.

Real ready new Ronaldo deal

Real Madrid are prepared to meet Cristiano Ronaldo's demands and offer him an improved deal to remain at Santiago Bernabeu, reports Spanish paper ABC .

The Portuguese has been linked with a summer move to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

He could, however, agree to stay put after being promised a salary increase to £26.5 million-a-year.

Chelsea consider Sarri approach

Roman Abramovich is considering paying Maurizio Sarri’s €8 million release clause to appoint the Napoli coach as Chelsea’s next manager, reports Gazzetta dello Sport .

Current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte’s long-term future continues to be in question and Sarri is among the names mooted as a potential replacement.

His €8m release clause is valid until the end of May and Chelsea owner Abramovich is keeping a close eye on events at Napoli.

Arthur to wait until 2020 to play for Barca

Gremio midfielder Arthur is willing to wait until January 2020 before playing for Barcelona in order to seal his move to Camp Nou, according to Mundo Deportivo .

Barcelona are in talks with Gremio over a deal for the 21-year-old, who is reportedly desperate to join the Catalan club ahead of the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and a clutch of Premier League teams.

Any deal could see Arthur spend the rest of 2018 with Gremio and 2019 with a European club before being ready to join up with Barcelona’s squad.

Simeone snubs Chelsea

Diego Simeone has snubbed the opportunity to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea this summer, according to The Times .

The Argentine coach would rather stay at Atletico Madrid than take the reins at Stamford Bridge.

He is open to the idea of managing in the Premier League at some stage, though, with Manchester United his preferred destination.

Dembele in Griezmann swap deal?

Atletico Madrid are prepared to sell Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona, reports Don Balon , but will demand Ousmane Dembele in a part-exchange deal.

Barca only signed Dembele for €105m in the summer of 2017 but could use him to help push a deal over the line for fellow France international Griezmann.

Spurs ready to sell Kane

Tottenham are ready to sell Harry Kane to Real Madrid, as long as the deal is done quickly and brings in €200m, according to Mundo Deportivo .

Spurs president Daniel Levy has told Kane's representatives that the club are willing to let him go, but that they do now want a drawn-out saga.

Why didn't Arsenal sign defenders?

Arsene Wenger says a lack of “financial power” prevented Arsenal from bolstering their defensive ranks in the January transfer window.

The Gunners were able to bring added firepower in the final third onto their books, with a club-record £55 million fee acquiring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund, but were unable to land a new centre-half.

Read the full story on Goal.

Nainggolan quashes Chelsea talk

Radja Nainggolan may have sparked talk of interest from Chelsea and the Chinese Super League, but he is open to a contract “for life” at Roma.

The Belgium international midfielder saw his future called into question once again during the winter transfer window.

Read the full story on Goal.

Liverpool face Alisson fight

Real Madrid are ready to rival Liverpool for Roma goalkeeper Alisson, claims Mundo Deportivo .

Jurgen Klopp is expected to be in the market for a new shot-stopper in the summer, but so are those at Santiago Bernabeu and both clubs are eyeing a Brazil international.

Man Utd's worst signings

From Bebe to Juan Sebastian Veron, Manchester United have not always got things right in the transfer market.

With that in mind, Goal has taken a look at 15 of the biggest flops to have been snapped up by the Red Devils.

Check out the full list here.

Leicester savaged for blocking Mahrez move

Leicester City’s refusal to let Riyad Mahrez leave for Manchester City was “churlish”, says Robbie Savage, with the winger worth “100 times” what they paid.

The former Foxes midfielder has said: "What sort of mentality is he going to be in for the rest of the season? Leicester are not going to finish in the top four and they are not going to go down, so I don’t understand why they were not prepared to let him go for £60m."

Read the full story on Goal.

Crouch never had Chelsea contact

Peter Crouch says there was “never any strong interest” shown in him by Chelsea before attention switched to Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

The Stoke frontman emerged as a surprise target for the Blues as they sought to bolster their attacking ranks during the January transfer window.

Read the full story on Goal.

Did Barca overpay for Coutinho?

Barcelona overpaid for Philippe Coutinho, says Jamie Carragher, with the former Liverpool playmaker “not worth” €160 million.

Following a six-month chase, those at Camp Nou finally got their man during the January transfer window as they acquired a Brazil international for a club-record fee.

Find out what a Reds legend has had to say on the deal here.

AC Milan join Dzeko hunt

AC Milan are plotting a move for Roma striker Edin Dzeko after seeing Chelsea fail to do a deal in January, reports Tuttosport .

The Blues pushed hard for the former Manchester City frontman during the winter window, but eventually landed Olivier Giroud from Arsenal to leave the door open for others to launch a raid on Stadio Olimpico in the summer.

Liverpool's biggest flops

Liverpool will hope to see Virgil van Dijk enjoy a productive career at Anfield, but the Reds have struggled to find transfer value at times.

Mario Balotelli and Andy Carroll form part of the roll of shame pieced together by Goal .

Check out the full list of 15 flops here.

Sagna's surprise switch

Former Manchester City and Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has linked up with Serie A strugglers Benevento.

The 34-year-old full-back has been without a club since being released by Premier League leaders City at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Read the full story on Goal.

De Gea can only join Madrid in Bale swap

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will only allow David de Gea to join Real Madrid if Gareth Bale is part of the deal, according to Diario Gol (via the Express ).

Mourinho is a long-time admirer of the Wales star, and won't let his goalkeeper leave without getting the winger as part of the deal.

Mou to Fellaini: Shut up and sign

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho told Marouane Fellaini to "sign the contract and shut up" as the injured midfielder nears the end of his deal.

The Belgium international is out of contract at the end of the season and Mourinho, in lighthearted fashion, said he had told the midfielder to sign a new deal.

Read his full comments here!

Wenger: Ozil contract our cheapest option

Arsene Wenger says handing Mesut Ozil a new contract was the “cheapest option” available to Arsenal.

"Overall I think Mesut for us was the cheapest option. On the other side, all of our players are well paid. Very well paid. To feel sorry for them - I'm not sure that it's the most objective assessment.”

Read the full story on Goal!

Liverpool cost Mahrez his move to City

Liverpool's January business cost Riyad Mahrez his move to Manchester City this winter, according to The Mirror .

The Reds paid £75m for Virgil van Dijk and sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £145m, leaving the Foxes intent on getting £80m for the Algerian, but Manchester City were unwilling to meet that price.

Whitecaps in talks with Palace midfielder

The Vancouver Whitecaps are in talks to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Jordon Mutch, ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old has not made a single appearance for Roy Hodgson's side this season.

Chicharito wanted out of West Ham

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez confirmed he wanted to leave West Ham United prior to the close of the January window but said he is committed to helping the club stay in the Premier League this season.

The Mexico international wanted to find more playing time ahead of the World Cup.

Read his full comments right here on Goal.