Bakary Sako will miss the rest of the season for Crystal Palace, according to Roy Hodgson.

Crystal Palace’s Bakary Sako to miss the rest of the season

The 29-year-old limped off in Palace’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United at London Stadium on Tuesday after a fractured ankle.

Prior to the injury, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers’ winger scored three league goals in 16 appearances for the Selhurst Park outfit this term.

And ahead of the Eagles’ tie with Newcastle United on Sunday, the English tactician has stated that the forward will be out for the rest of the season.

“Baky's injury is a very serious one. He's fractured his ankle and damaged ligaments around it,” Hodgson said in a pre-match press conference.

“He certainly won't play again this season and may be a doubt to be fit for the start of next.”

Crystal Palace are placed 13th in the English Premier League log after gathering 26 points from 25 encounters.