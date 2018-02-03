After two successive wins in La Liga, Real Madrid are looking to keep the momentum going as they take on Levante on Saturday.

Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Levante

Despite lying 19 points behind leaders Barcelona, Madrid are keen to maintain their recent upturn in fortunes as their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain begins to come into view.

A clash with Levante should provide them with another chance to get three points on the board, with the Valencia-based club sitting just two points above the relegation zone.

REAL MADRID INJURIES

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Sergio Ramos is fit to return to the line-up having recovered from a calf problem that ruled him out of last week's win over Valencia.

Isco, too, is fit to return to the squad while Gareth Bale and Raphael Varane have shaken off knocks to remain in contention.

Jesus Vallejo remains the only long-term absentee for Zidane to worry about, with the centre-back missing through a muscle injury that will likely keep him out of action until the end of the month.

REAL MADRID SUSPENSIONS

Zinedine Zidane has no players suspended for the game but Levante are without banned duo Jose Campana and Chema.

REAL MADRID POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

After last week's impressive win at Mestalla, Zinedine Zidane is likely to again start Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema together in attack for just the second time since April.

Elsewhere, Sergio Ramos will partner Raphael Varane at the heart of the defence, replacing Nacho in what is likely to be Zidane's only change.

Fit-again Isco will have to make do with a place on the bench alongside Marco Asensio, who is unlikely to be rewarded for his fine showing as a substitute last time out with a start.

LEVANTE TEAM NEWS

Levante were able to welcome two new strikers to the club late in the transfer window, and both Giampaolo Pazzini and Armando Sidiku are in line to make their debuts.

Suspensions for Jose Campana and Chema do leave the hosts a little short, particularly with Ivan Lopez, Alex Alegria and Raul Fernandez all also likely to miss out through injury.

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Levante versus Real Madrid kicks off at 20:45 local time on Saturday, with viewers in the United Kingdom (UK) able to watch live on Sky Sports Football from 19:40 GMT.

In the United States (US) , the match is live on BeIN Sports and kicks off at 14:45 ET.

