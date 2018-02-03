'My desire is to respect this contract' - Conte refutes claims he will leave Chelsea for Italy

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has insisted that he will see out his contract at Chelsea amid claims he is set to return to take the Italy manager's job.

'I want to be here till 2019' - Conte refutes claims he will leave Chelsea for Italy

Reports have suggested the former Juventus coach is unhappy at Stamford Bridge and could leave at the end of the season, if not before.

But Conte claims not only will he be staying until the end of the current campaign but will remain in charge for the 2018-19 season.

"I still have 18 months on my contract with Chelsea. My desire is to respect this contract," he told reporters.

“I don’t see any problems with this. I don’t know why there's speculation about my future. I signed for three years and my desire is to respect the contract.

“As you know very well, I trust my work and this is the only thing that I trust, my work. This is how I became one of the best coaches or managers."

The Italian added that he enjoys the scrutiny that both he and the team are under currently.

“I like this type of situation. If I see there is no pressure, it is not for me or for the players — you lose your fire," he explained.

“I don’t understand why it is only around me. Maybe because this is Chelsea. Pressure is life, if I had no pressure I wouldn't like it.

“The speculation doesn’t affect me. The situation has been always the same, with a lot of pressure around me."

The Blues suffered a 3-0 defeat at home against Bournemouth on Wednesday, leaving them fourth in the Premier League standings, 18 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea tackle Watford on Monday in their next outing.