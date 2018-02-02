Senegal international Cheikhou Kouyate has responded to the racism controversy surrounding West Ham United.

EXTRA TIME: Cheikhou Kouyate reacts to West Ham racism crisis

According to a report in the DailyMail, the club’s head of player recruitment, Tony Henry wrote to an agent that West Ham wanted to limit the number of African players in their squad because they 'cause mayhem' - a statement which has not gone down well with the African players in their ranks.

The Hammers sold Diafra Sakho and Andre Ayew out in the January transfer window and they currently have six players of African background in their first-team setup, including Cheikhou Kouyate [Senegal], Pedro Obiang [Equatorial Guinea], Angelo Ogbonna [Nigeria], Arthur Masuaku [DR Congo] and Edimilson Fernandes [Cape Verde].

Despite Henry’s suspension from club activities pending full investigation by the club and the FA, Kouyate – the captain of the Senegal national team - has made his feelings known with a bold message on social media.

The midfielder posted a selfie on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: "African and proud."