Ulinzi Stars defender ruled out of league opener

Ulinzi Stars defender Brian Birgen will miss season opener against Zoo Kericho on Saturday.

The soldiers’ coach Dunstan Nyaudo has revealed that the player will not be available for selection despite resuming training after recovering from injury.

“Birgen is recovering well; he was in training the last two days but I can confirm he is out of the Zoo game. Maybe we will use him the other weekend.”

Ulinzi Stars completed their pre-season friendly with a draw against KCB and coach Nyaudo admits that they still have a lot to cover before they play in the opening match.

“They responded well, as much as we did not score with the chances we created. I am happy with the pace and urgency that they had in the game and it gives me good hope going into the new season,” Nyaudo told the club’s official website.

“The best thing I saw from them in the game is we’re building from the back and I think they are slowly rectifying the issues spotted in the past preseason activities.

“We created chances and defended well as a team. We are still going to work on a few things to polish different departments but going to the opening match there isn’t a lot that we will change.”

The soldiers will start their league campaign against Zoo Kericho on Saturday.