Modern Coast Rangers unveil squad for new season

Modern Coast Rangers has unveiled new signings ahead of the upcoming league season that kicks-off on February 10, 2018.

According to Rangers Club Secretary Ferdinand Ogot, the new signings include three defenders, three midfielders and five strikers.

The players are Cornelius Mwangi from St. Joseph, David Omiya from Sparki Youth, Derick Kaunda from Agro Chemicals (defenders), Brian Ochieng from Agro Chemical and Bilali Mohammed from Tusker Youth.

Others are Mwichande Mwinyi from West Ham (midfielders), Emannuel Onyancha from Kenya Police, Eric Otieno from Agro Chemical, Nahashon Thiongo from Zetech University, Alex Yoroga from Congo Refugee and Alpha Ouma from Taita Sisal.

Players released to join other clubs are Alfred Maningi (Coast Stima), Francis Omondi (Mathare United) and George Owiti (Wazito).

Others, who were dropped and released to join clubs of their choice are Hamisi Mwichande, Ibrahim Wanga, Benjamin Rashid, Kevin Owino and Abdul Maina.

The Coast-based side under new coach Abdul Nasser Kassim will travel to Kisumu for their season opener against Western Stima FC on February 11 at Kisumu Stadium.