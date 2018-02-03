Transfer news & rumours: Vidal 'ideal target' for Man Utd

Vidal 'ideal target' for Man Utd

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal is viewed as an ideal summer signing by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, reports the Manchester Evening News .

Mourinho will look to bring in a new midfielder in the summer, with Michael Carrick due to retire and doubts over the future of Marouane Fellaini, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Vidal could be allowed to leave the Allianz Arena after Bayern agreed a deal for Leon Goretzka and Mourinho feels the experienced Chilean would be an astute addition to his squad.

Madrid target Hazard & Kane

Eden Hazard and Harry Kane are at the top of Real Madrid’s summer shopping list for new signings, claims Mundo Deportivo .

Madrid view a deal for Paris Saint-Germain’s former Barcelona star Neymar to be more feasible in 2019, but club president Florentino Perez still wants big-name signings at the end of the season.

Chelsea playmaker Hazard, who has recently been linked with Manchester City, and Tottenham striker Kane are the key names Perez is focusing on for new arrivals.

Leicester wanted Roberts in Mahrez deal

Leicester City wanted Patrick Roberts included as a makeweight in Manchester City’s bid to sign Riyad Mahrez, according to the Telegraph .

The Premier League leaders tried to sign Mahrez before Wednesday’s transfer deadline, but refused to pay more than £60 million for the winger.

Reports suggested Leicester were keen to have a player included in the deal too and enquired about Roberts, but Pep Guardiola didn’t want to sell the attacker, who is currently on loan at Celtic.

City sign PSG midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain teenager Claudio Gomes has agreed a deal to sign for Manchester City, reports Le Parisien .

The France Under 18 captain has rejected a professional contract at PSG and will instead move to City at the end of the season.

City assistant coach Mikel Arteta is reported to have played a key role in persuading the highly-rated Gomes to leave PSG in favour of the Etihad Stadium.

Mahrez misses training again

Riyad Mahrez has missed Leicester City training for the second day in a row after his January move to Manchester City fell through, reports Sky Sports News .

The Algeria international handed in a transfer request on deadline day as City made a late move to secure his signature, but the deal ultimately collapsed.

Reports have since suggested that Mahrez will not play for the club again, and he has been AWOL from training for the last two days.

Mourinho wants Barca's Umtiti

Jose Mourinho hopes to lure Samuel Umtiti away from Barcelona this summer, reports Don Balon .

Barca have stalled contract talks with the 24-year-old centre-back and Manchester United hope to pounce on the uncertainty with a lucrative offer.

Umtiti's has a €60 million release clause in his contract and United would have no problem meeting it to land the France international.

Juve target summer Darmian deal

Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian is Juventus’ prime summer target in their search for a new right-back, reports Tuttosport .

Darmian has been repeatedly been linked with a return to Serie A and Juventus are ready to make an approach for the former Torino defender at the end of the season.

Juventus are also interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and Cagliari’s North Korean striker Han Kwang-song.

Klopp won't spend 'crazy' money

Jurgen Klopp resisted reinvesting the funds Liverpool received for Philippe Coutinho during the January transfer window due to the inflated prices of the Reds' targets.

Coutinho departed in a reported €160 million deal to Barcelona at the beginning of January, but Liverpool did not pursue a direct replacement.

They were linked with a move for Monaco's Thomas Lemar, while RB Leipzig resisted Liverpool's attempts to bring the end-of-season signing of Naby Keita forward , with Klopp explaining that the "crazy money" involved led to a quieter window.

Dendoncker wants release clause

Leander Dendoncker is holding talks to agree a fixed transfer fee for him to leave Anderlecht in the summer after missing out on a January move to the Premier League, reports Het Laatste Nieuws .

West Ham were interested in signing the midfielder on deadline day, but failed to persuade Anderlecht to sell after making an offer approaching the reported asking price of €20 million.

Dendoncker, who has also been linked with Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Watford, was reportedly upset at the failure to clinch a move and an agreement on a fixed fee for the Belgium international to move at the end of the season is being discussed.

Valencia consider Rafinha

Valencia are considering an approach for Bayern Munich full-back Rafinha, according to SuperDeporte .

The 32-year-old, who has been with Bayern since 2011, is out of contract at the end of the season and a decision is due to be made on whether he will be offered an extension.

However, he could have the option of moving to Spain as Valencia are weighing up an offer for the Brazilian as they search for a new right-back.

Real Madrid eye Roma keeper Alisson

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Roma revelation Alisson as they look to line up a new goalkeeper ahead of next season, Mundo Deportivo claims.

The 25-year-old has been a sensation in Serie A this season and reportedly attracted interest from Liverpool in January. However, the Brazilian has caught Madrid's eye and, after missing out on a new shot stopper in the winter transfer window, they are considering making a move for him in January.

Madrid have already been linked with David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois, but see Alisson as top quality option.

Conte offered Italy escape route

Italy are ready to offer Antonio Conte his national team job back if he is sacked by Chelsea, claims the Daily Star .

The ex-Juventus boss has come under fire for recent bad results, while his outspoken criticism of transfer policy is also understood to have vexed those in charge at Stamford Bridge.

But if he is removed from his post less than a year after lifting the Premier League, he could bounce right back with Italy, still without a head coach after Gian Piero Ventura was sacked in November due to his failure to make the World Cup.

Brady to blame for West Ham's failed Slimani bid

Leicester City refused to sell Islam Slimani to West Ham because of comments made by vice-chairwoman Karren Brady, The Mirror reports.

The London club tried to sign the forward before the close of the transfer window, but the Foxes refused to do business with them over comments Brady made about owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a newspaper column last year.

Although Brady apologised for criticising the owner in the wake of Claudio Ranieri's dismissal, Leicester still hold a grudge and sent Slimani on loan to Newcastle instead.

Barca put Retsos top of list

Barcelona are showing a heavy interest in Bayer Leverkusen defender Panagiotis Retsos, according to Mundo Deportivo .

The defender joined Leverkusen from Olympiakos in August for a reported €22 million and has been a revelation in the Bundesliga so far.

Barca have already had Jonathan Tah high on their list of targets, but his team-mate has overtaken him in the Catalan side's estimations.

Blind was offered to Roma

Roma snubbed the chance to sign Daley Blind after the Manchester United player was offered to the Italian side, technical director Monchi says.

The Netherlands international was linked to Roma towards the end of the January transfer window, but the club felt he was too expensive and not right for their team.

"Blind was offered to us three or four days ago, but we decided he was not the right player," Monchi said. "Even from an economic point of view, which is important."

