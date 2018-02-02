Jamshedpur head coach Steve Coppell was extremely satisfied with the display of his players as they beat Mumbai City 2-1 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday.

ISL 2017-18: Steve Coppell - Jamshedpur rose to the challenge

An own goal by Sanju Pradhan gave Jamshedpur the lead in the first half but Everton Santos equalised with 11 minutes left on the clock. Jamshedpur kept pressuring the Mumbai defence and Bikash Jairu broke through to clinch the match-winner in the 84th minute.

"This is the fourth game in 11 days and for us to pick up nine points from a possible 12, it is great. We're very happy. We kept on going even after Mumbai scored. We rose to the challenge."

Steve Coppell usually keeps to himself in the dugout during matches. And he has a reason for doing that. "(Assistant coach) Wally (Downes) has a louder voice than me so he's present in the technical area. I like to stay a bit back so I can analyse; it's good for him to shout and good for me to sit back."

"Shouting on the line doesn't make the team win, the players make the teams win."

Analysing the game, Coppell said,"I felt after they scored, the next five minutes would be critical. Mumbai got themselves together with the spirit. They wanted something from the game. They stood up and fought. We had great opportunities and breaks which were threatening. They were careless in possession however as we gave away the ball easily. We made changes and Jairu (Bikash) made the most impact."

Custodian Subrata Pal has received praise for his defensive work this season. He leads the chart for the most number of clean sheets, with six so far.

"I did what my job is; we defend as a team. All of us did well to get the three," said Pal. "It's my pleasure to work wit the coach; I've learnt a lot since October which will continue until the end and help my career."

Pal played for Mumbai City in the inaugural season of ISL but he said that his focus is on the present and the future at his new club.

"Mumbai is close to my heart as I played two years here; I have good relations with the management. In professional life you can't look back, I have to work with my current team. I worked hard and got the three points."

