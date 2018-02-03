Manchester City travel to Burnley on Saturday as they continue their bid for the Premier League title.

Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Burnley

They could be without David Silva, however, after he picked up a knock against West Brom in midweek.

MAN CITY INJURIES

Silva was substituted during the first half on Wedesnday and Pep Guardiola said after the match that he was unsure if the Spaniard would be fit to feature at Turf Moor.

John Stones missed the West Brom game through illness but should be in contention to start, although new signing Aymeric Laporte looked assured on his debut.

Gabriel Jesus is set for at least another three weeks on the sidelines, Leroy Sane will miss at least six weeks, and Benjamin Mendy is still out with a knee injury.

Fabian Delph has also been out with a knee injury and while his exact status is unknown, he is unlikely to feature on Saturday.

MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS

Neither side have any suspensions.

MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Oleksandar Zinchenko has impressed at left-back in recent weeks, although Guardiola may go for a bit more defensive solidity by picking Danilo for what could be a physical clash with the Clarets.

Stones could well come back into the team given his growing experience of these games. If so he would partner Nicolas Otamendi.

Ilkay Gundogan is most likely to replace David Silva if the Spaniard is not fit enough to play.

BURNLEY TEAM NEWS

Burnley were rocked by news on Wednesday that midfielder Steven Defour would miss several months with a knee injury.

The Clarets are also without fellow long-term absentees Robbie Brady and Tom Heaton, while Dean Marney was recently ruled out for the season.

Chris Wood and Jonathan Walters are both out with knee injuries.

Centre-back James Tarkowski is also out. Stephen Ward could return from a knock, though he missed the Newcastle match in mid-week.

OPTA MATCH FACTS

Burnley have won one of their last 18 matches against Man City in all competitions (D5 L12), a 1-0 win in March 2015.



Manchester City have won six of their last seven trips to Turf Moor in all competitions, with the other game that 1-0 defeat in 2015.



Manchester City have already beaten Burnley twice this season, winning 3-0 in the Premier League and 4-1 in the FA Cup – only three times previously has a Premier League side beaten a fellow Premier League side by three or more goals three times in a single season (Arsenal v Leeds United and Middlesbrough in 2003-04 and Arsenal v Aston Villa in 2014-15).



Burnley have scored the fewest home goals of any Premier League side this season (8), while only Liverpool (32) have scored more on the road than Manchester City (28).



Manchester City haven’t gone three Premier League away games without a win since May 2016 - their last three games on the road under Manuel Pellegrini.







Manchester City’s haul of 68 points from 25 games is a joint top-flight record, with Spurs also doing so in 1960-61 (converting to three points for a win). Tottenham went on to do the League and FA Cup double that season.



TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Kick off is 12:30 GMT (07:30 ET) on Saturday, February 3, and the game will be shown on Sky Sports United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBC and Universo in the United States, and on various channels around the world.