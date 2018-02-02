SuperSport United head coach Eric Tinkler is confident that the club’s newest recruits will be the solution to his side’s troubles.

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler pins his hopes on Mogakolodi Ngele and Evans Rusike

On Wednesday evening, Matsatsantsa were once again defeated as they went 1-0 down to AmaZulu, a side that has completed the double over them in the space of a few weeks.

The loss now leaves SuperSport facing a rather ominous task with a relegation scrap a real possibility if they are unable to stop the rut.

Most notably though for SuperSport, has been their lack of goals of recent times.

The Tshwane-based outfit have only found the back of the net thrice in their last five league encounters, and with Jeremy Brockie having departed the club during the January transfer window, many questions have been asked relating to their ability to fill the void left by the New Zealand international.

Nonetheless, SuperSport clearly had a trick up their sleeve as they managed to successfully capture the signatures of both Mogakolodi Ngele and Evans Rusike.

While the two failed to hit the ground running against Usuthu, the signs are there, and Tinkler remains optimistic that the attacking duo holds the key to SuperSport’s potential rise up the Premier Soccer League (PSL) ladder.

“I thought Rusike did well (against AmaZulu), and Mogakolodi Ngele did well when he came on and I see them definitely providing us with what we need,” Tinkler told the media.

“Our biggest problem has been putting the ball in the back of the net. What we need to do now is find the back of the net,” Tinkler added.

The 47-year-old mentor will be holding his breath as SuperSport next tackle Bloemfontein Celtic in the first of two meetings with the Free State outfit, who are blowing hot and cold.

Following this weekend’s clash, the two sides will meet again in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 next week.