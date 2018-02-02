Fantasy Football: Bournemouth lead Goal's Team of the Week

Believe it or not, there was actually football on during yesterday’s transfer deadline day coverage. Bournemouth and Tottenham secured the biggest results on Wednesday, but Swansea arguably had the biggest surprise when they toppled a second consecutive top six club. Those three clubs account for more than half of our Team of the Week, and to see the other entrants, just keep scrolling!
GK: Asmir Begovic - Bournemouth - 1 Game, 5 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 9 Points
DF: Nathan Ake - Bournemouth - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points
Last year’s Fantasy darling came through in a big way for the first time this season. Before this week, Ake had only scored once and only kept one clean sheet but, tonight he managed both. It's probably not time to rush him into your team, but credit to him for performing so well against his former club.
DF: Kieran Trippier - Tottenham - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points
DF: Jamaal Lascelles - Newcastle - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Goal Conceded = 8 Points
DF: Jack Stephens - Southampton - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Goal Conceded = 8 Points
MF: Theo Walcott - Everton - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 14 Points
Arsenal fans will surely be kicking themselves watching Walcott bang in the goals for Everton. The Englishman's brace was all the Toffees needed to win the match and it means he’s scored points in both of his Everton starts thus far. It won’t be long before his ownership and/or price spikes if he holds onto a starting spot in Sam Allardyce’s starting XI.
MF: Sam Clucas - Swansea - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 14 Points
MF: Emre Can - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points
The big German’s future is unclear with both Liverpool and Juventus fans expecting him to play for them next season. Until then, all he can do is continue to put in good performances for his current club, and he’s certainly doing that. His play style doesn’t exactly lend him towards Fantasy stardom, but he still sits with the 3rd most points among Liverpool midfielders behind only Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane
MF: Junior Stanislas - Bournemouth - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points
MF: Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points
FWD: Callum Wilson - Bournemouth - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 10 Points
Wilson seems to be building steam as his goal against Chelsea was his third in the last five matches. He looked a rising star a few years back before injuries pulled him back to earth so, if he really is fit, this kind of performance is entirely repeatable. The fact that the Cherries sit top 10 in chances created just makes the continuation of his success all the more likely.