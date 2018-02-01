Two of the nine 2018 Kenyan Premier League opening matches will be live on TV this weekend.

Two KPL matches set to be aired LIVE

Ulinzi Stars match against Zoo FC as well as a clash between AFC Leopards versus Posta Rangers will be live on TV according to the latest fixtures released by KPL.

However, Goal could not immediately establish which TV station will air the matches.

KPL CEO, Jack Oguda had told Goal that they are still consulting which station will be given the rights to air the league with the final decision set to be reached on Friday.

KPL weekend fixtures:

Saturday's fixtures: Zoo FC Vs Ulinzi Stars, AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers, Nzoia Sugar v Kariobangi Sharks, Tusker vs Chemelil Sugar, Gor Mahia vs Nakumatt FC, Wazito vs Sony Sugar.

Sunday’s fixtures: Thika United vs Kakamega Homeboyz, Sofapaka vs Bandari, Vihiga United vs Mathare United.