First-half goals from Junior Lokosa gave Kano Pillars a 2-0 win over Plateau United and moved jumped to third spot on the NPFL log.

Kano Pillars 2-0 Plateau United: Sai Masu Gida sting defending champions

Pillars drew a maddening blank in a goalless draw at El Kanemi last time out and frustrated Kennedy Boboye’s men who were uneventful in the opening 45 minutes at Sani Abacha Stadium.

The hosts took the lead in the 21st minute thanks to Lokosa who turned in an assist from former Enyimba player, Nzube Anaezemba.



21' GOAL. Pillars 1-0 Plateau #PILPLA #NPFL18. Lokosa's daisy cutter goes in. Pillars lead. Assist by Anaezemba. — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) January 31, 2018

Six minutes later, Lokossa completed his brace when he headed home Chris Madaki’s corner-kick.



27' GOAL. Pillars 2-0 Plateau #PILPLA #NPFL18. It's looking all too easy for Pillars. Lokosa heads in Madaki's... https://t.co/qDjYZKnVGm — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) January 31, 2018

And in the second half, both teams were unable to find the back of net as Platea United returned to Jos empty-handed.

Kano Pillars have now won three of their last six league games and are on 11 points - just two behind Akwa United United, who salvaged a 1-1 draw away at FC Ifeanyi Ubah.