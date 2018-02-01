EPL club embroiled in race scandal over African players

English Premier League club West Ham has become embroiled in a race scandal after a stunning admission about why they won't sign any more African players.

The club's director of player recruitment, Tony Henry, is the man at the centre of the storm after claiming African players had "a bad attitude" and can often "cause mayhem" when not selected to play.

Henry's attitudes were revealed in a leaked email obtained by the Daily Mail, in which he explains to another West Ham official why the club opted against signing a player of Cameroonian decent.

"We don't want any more Africans and he's not good enough," the email read.

"I sent Thomas to watch him and the other lad last week and he said no. If (Crystal) Palace take them good luck."

Henry initially denied there was a club policy not to sign any more African players before admitting to the Daily Mail that'd he'd told several player agents this was in fact the case.

"It's nothing racist at all. It's just sometimes they can have a bad attitude.

"We had problems with Sakho, with Diafra Sakho. We find that when they are not in the team they cause mayhem. It's nothing against the African race at all.

"I mean, look, there are top African players. There's not a problem with them. It's just sometimes they cause a lot of problems when they are not playing, as we had with Diafra. He's left, so great. It's nothing personal at all."

"I could say we get offered Russian players. I just find with Russian players that they don't settle in England.

"It’s like Italians. How many Italians come and settle in England? As a club we are not discriminatory at all.

"If you've got too many, they all sit together and it becomes a situation where you can have problems. But then you can have problems with English players."

The West Ham official didn't believe his comments were discriminatory towards African players but key anti-racism campaigner, Lord Herman Ouseley, disagrees.

"From my point of view, firstly, that is clearly unacceptable now in football. But secondly it's unlawful to make a statement like that," Ouseley, chairperson of Kick It Out said.

"It's clearly discriminatory but giving instruction to someone to discriminate against a person is unlawful.

"Kick It Out would not expect this from any football club official and I would expect that club to take the necessary action."

In response to the Daily Mail amid accusations of racism at the club, West Ham issued the following statement:

"West Ham United is an inclusive, respectful and diverse football club. Equality is at the heart of our ethos and values.

"We were recently given the opportunity to demonstrate the extent of our firm commitment to these values, which are embedded throughout the Club, with a view to achieving the intermediate level of the Premier League's equality mark, recognised and supported by Kick it Out.

"We have worked extremely hard over the last 18 months across all areas of the Club and we are confident in our achievements. All West Ham United employees are required to go on equality, diversity and unconscious-bias training as part of our new mandatory training and workforce plan.

"We take any allegations of discrimination extremely seriously and are now in the process of ascertaining the full facts behind this accusation," the statement read.