Mexico center back Hector Moreno may find playing time before the World Cup after all.

Real Sociedad signs Mexico center back Moreno from Roma

After a summer move to Roma saw Moreno earn just 317 minutes in six matches across all competitions, the defender made a deadline-day move to Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

The La Liga side brings in Moreno on a permanent deal until 2021, taking him nearly up to the subsequent World Cup.

Sociedad paid a €6 million transfer fee, according to news releases from both clubs.

"Real Sociedad and AS Roma have arrived at an agreement for the transfer of Hector Moreno to the Txuri-Urdin club for a quantity of 6 million euros," the Sociedad news release said. "La Real, at the same time, has achieved an agreement with the player until June 30, 2021. The Mexican defender will arrive to San Sebastian tomorrow."

The 30-year-old is a surefire starter for Juan Carlos Osorio's Mexico national team and had been one of the most important players with his previous club PSV but was unable to push his way into the picture at Roma, either in his preferred center back position or at left back.

Where he plays with La Real remains to be seen. The club moved to bring in Moreno just days after losing Inigo Martinez, who mostly played as a center back but also lined up at left back this season, to Atlhetic.

Sociedad could use a boost, currently sitting 15th in La Liga and on a four-match losing streak in league play. The club has won just once since the start of December.

Even the chance at getting more minutes will excite Moreno, and Osorio will be pleased that two of his best defenders made moves in the winter transfer window. Just days before Moreno's move, Miguel Layun made a similar switch, going from inactivity with Porto to making the bench with Sevilla in Wednesday's Copa del Rey match.