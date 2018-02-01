Olivier Giroud described his Arsenal career as a "beautiful story" after swapping the Gunners for Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Giroud grateful to Arsenal after ending 'beautiful story' with Chelsea switch

France striker Giroud scored 73 Premier League goals during his five-and-a-half-year stay at Emirates Stadium, but has made just one top-flight start this term.

Giroud's chances of first-team football had further diminished after Arsenal forked out a club-record sum to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Chelsea's pursuit of a target man during the January transfer window eventually yielded results with the signing of Giroud, after approaches for Andy Carroll and Edin Dzeko came to nothing.

And their new striker expressed his gratitude to Gunners fans after completing his move.

"I spent five and a half amazing years within the Arsenal family," he posted on Twitter.

"This beautiful story ends today. Thank you for your warm welcome. I would like to especially thank the fans for their unconditional support upon my arrival #nananana #ThankYou."