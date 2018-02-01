Jose Mourinho has handed Alexis Sanchez his Premier League debut for Manchester United against Tottenham at Wembley Stadium.

Man Utd team news: Alexis makes Premier League debut for Red Devils against Spurs

Sanchez is the only United player to have kept his spot in the starting XI following the 4-0 FA Cup win at Yeovil Town on Friday, with Mourinho reverting back to a first-choice lineup.

The Chile international is expected to start off the right-hand side, with Jesse Lingard continuing in the number 10 role after his excellent recent form. Meanwhile, Anthony Martial returns on the left as he looks to net in a fourth successive starting appearance for the first time since his arrival from Monaco in August 2015.

Juan Mata is the only man to miss out from the XI which overcame Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor in United's last Premier League match.

There is a familiar look about the Spurs starting XI, with Harry Kane leading the line ahead of Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son.

Kane needs one goal to reach 100 in Premier League football, while United have won all six of their fixtures at Wembley since their 3-1 Champions League final loss to Barcelona in 2011.

Spurs XI: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Eriksen, Dele, Son; Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Rose, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Sissoko, Lamela, Llorente

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Young; Matic, Pogba; Alexis, Lingard, Martial; Lukaku

Substitutes: Romero, Rojo, Shaw, Fellaini, Herrera, Mata, Rashford