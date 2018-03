Malaga have strengthened their squad with the loan signing of former Nigeria youth international, Isaac Success, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Success, 22, has been with the Hornets since 2016, but an injury-plagued spell restricted him to the bench, scoring just once in 19 Premier League games.

He is now gearing up for a spell on loan with the LaLiga strugglers where he would be hoping to get regular playing time.